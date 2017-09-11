Andre Ayew’s starting slot under threat ahead of Huddersfield’s visit to the London Stadium

Andre Ayew could be relegated to the bench for the first time this season with boss Slaven Bilic going all out for three points.

The Ghanaian is one of three changes that are likely to be made as Slaven Bilic looks for his first three points of the season.

The game will be the first one for the Hammers who have lost all their first three games of the season though it worth mentioning that all have been played away from home.

English forward long often injured Andy Carroll has recovered in time and is likely to be tossed in at the expense of the Ghanaian who travelled to Africa for the World Cup qualifiers.

Argentine diminutive yet effective midfielder Manuel Lanzine is also likely to start his first game of the season along side hard working Senegalese midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate.

The former Swansea forward is in a difficult period but is still expected to be a key part of West Ham United’s season.

There are reports that Bilic could be fired if he fails to get all the three points on the day.

