Andre Ayew’s unforgivable miss against Liverpool surely a contender for “miss of the season”

Andre Ayew hit the post from point-blank range twice in a matter of moments during West Ham's clash with Liverpool, a miss Graeme Souness described as one of the worst of the season.

The ball fell to the Ghana striker inside the six-yard box after Liverpool failed to deal with a Manuel Lanzini corner.

With the goal gaping, the forward controlled the ball and turned it towards goal from around two yards out. Incredibly the ball came back off the right-hand post and back into Ayew's path.

Having fallen over during his first attempt at goal, the striker then poked the ball home from a sitting position. Again the ball came back off the post. This time, however, it rebounded into the arms of a thankful Simon Mignolet.

The miss ensured West Ham went in at half-time of the Premier League clash trailing 1-0 after Daniel Sturridge put Liverpool into the lead midway through the first half.

During the break Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness blasted the West Ham forward's failure to find the net, claiming: 'It's up there with the misses of the season, you can imagine Arsene Wenger and the Arsenal lads watching this one.

