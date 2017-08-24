Andre Ayew's West Ham to face to Bolton in third-round of the Carabao Cup

Andre Ayew's West Ham United have drawn Championship side Bolton Wanderers in the third round of the Carabao Cup after Thursday's draw in Beijing.

The Ghanaian was on target as the Hammers beat Cheltenham 2-0 on Wednesday to advance to the next round of the competition.

The Hammers will now clash with the Trotters at the London stadium, which will be played in the week commencing 18 September.

Daniel Amartey's Leicester City will take on Liverpool while Caleb Ekuba's Leeds United travel to Burnley.

Jordan Ayew is expected to be key for Swansea City as they take on Reading at the Madejski Stadium.

Albert Adomah will hope to steer Aston Villa into the next stage when they host Middlesbrough in an all Championship affair.

Jeff Schlupp's Crystal Palace will take newly-promoted Huddersfield Town.

