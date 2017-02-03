Andre Dede Ayew picks the pieces after the disappointing defeat to Cameroon

Andre Ayew insists Ghana will remain motivated for their third place play-off in Port Gentil on Saturday night against Burkina Faso despite another disappointing AFCON for the Black Stars.

For all of the six consecutive semi-finals that Ghana have reached they have failed to do what matters the most – lift the trophy they last won back in 1982.

“As always when you are playing for your country there is always motivation though we knew that our priority was to go to the final,” said Ayew after the game

It was a defeat that the West Ham United forward has no complaints about.

“We didn’t play our game. We didn’t manage to do what we know how to do best and we have to be honest in admitting that Cameroon deserved the victory tonight [last night]. I felt that our guys were tired. We had a lot of travelling and blah, blah, blah but those are just excuses. We didn’t play our game today and that’s it. We didn’t do what we had to do so we are very disappointed and now we have to start preparing for the next few years.

“Cameroon played well today, we didn’t play our football and so we needed to stay calm. Just reflect on your mistakes, go home. Big teams went home earlier and so we just have to relax and don’t get… we know in our country it is going to be difficult because they are not happy because they were expecting the cup which is normal. When you have players like you have in the Ghana team you expect the cup so we are going to go home, keep quiet, work hard and we will see in two years,” he explained.

By Lovemore Moyo in Gabon, courtesy of SuperSport

