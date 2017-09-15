Andre Green's injury blow gives Albert Adomah chance to revive Aston Villa career

Andre Green could be on the sidelines for a number of months, meaning Villa boss Steve Bruce should put his faith in Albert Adomah.

19-year-old homegrown winger Andre Green had been a rare beacon of hope and optimism in another disappointing start to the season for Aston Villa.

Therefore, fears that the academy graduate could now be out of action for up to four months after undergoing an operation to correct a long-standing hamstring problem, per the Birmingham Mail, don’t bare thinking about for Villa fans.

Green has arguably been Villa’s most dangerous attacking player this season and his scintillating performance in last month’s 4-2 triumph over Norwich City inspired the club’s only league win in seven attempts this season.

If there is an upside, however, it is that Green’s long-term absence may give one of Villa’s best performers from 2016/17 the chance to make his mark in the current campaign.

Only Conor Hourihane produced more assists in the Championship than Albert Adomah last season, who set up ten goals for his team-mates and justified the club’s decision to exchange the former Middlesbrough winger for Adama Traore last summer.

However, the 29-year-old had been a bit-part player in the opening weeks of this season, restricted to substitute outings in defeats to Cardiff City and Reading.

Yet, Adomah was given the whole second half to impress during the midweek stalemate with Middlesbrough and already appears to have won the battle with fellow wideman Birkir Bjarnason, who he replaced at half-time against Garry Monk’s side.

Adomah may not possess Green’s youthful exuberance and dazzling skill but he is a reliable creator of goals at Championship level and, with Villa failing to find the back of the net once again in midweek, he could prove his worth yet to Steve Bruce.

