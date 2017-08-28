Andy Yiadom absent for Barnsley in win over Sunderland despite transfer hitch

Ghana defender Andy Yiadom missed Barnsley FC outstanding 2-0 victory over Sunderland in the English Championship at the Oakwell Stadium on Saturday.

Yiadom, 25, was heavily linked to join English Premier League newcomers Huddersfield Town in a £2 million deal following a stellar performance for the Tykes last season.

The proposed move collapsed at the last minute after talks between the two sides broke down, with Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom confirming that the former Barnet FC would rejoin the Barnsley squad.

But despite returning to the club, Yiadom was deemed unfit by Heckingbottom for their clash against Sunderland, in which they comfortably won 2-0 to up to 15th the league standings after match day five.

Barnsley: Davies, McCarthy, Pearson, Lindsay, Jackson, Williams, Moncur, Potts, Hammill (Thiam 89), Ugbo (Bradshaw 71), Barnes (Hedges 65).

Subs not used: Townsend, Pinnock, Mowatt, Bord.

Sunderland: Ruiter, Jones, Oviedo (Matthews 80), Browning, Kone, Cattermole, Ndong, Honeyman (Khazri 64), McGeady, Grabban, Vaughan (Gooch 54).

Subs not used: Steele, O’Shea, Gibson, Asoro.

