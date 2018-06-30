Andy Yiadom debut for Reading FC ends narrow defeat against Eastleigh FC

Ghana defender Andy Yiadom did not have a good start to his Reading FC career as they lost 2-1 to Eastleigh FC in a pre-season friendly on Saturday.

Yiadom, who joined the Royals on a four-year deal last month, was hoping to begin his time with the side on a winning note as they engage English lower-tier side Eastleigh in their first pre-season game.

However, it was the Spitfires who drew the first blood in the 14th minute through Paul McCallum.

Dutch-born Curaçao midfielder Leandro Bacuna restored parity for the London-based side in the 78th minute with a stunning strike but Eastleigh bagged the win with four minutes remaining.

Yiadom, who has vowed to challenge club captain Chris Gunter for a starting berth, was outstanding despite the defeat - as he played full throttle of the match.