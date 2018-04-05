Andy Yiadom nominated for Barnsley player of the month

Ghana defender Andy Yiadom has been nominated for Barnsley player for the month of March.

The marauding right back has rediscovered his form for the Tykes after recovering from a niggling injury that has hampered his season.

And in the month of March, the 26-year-old was named captain of the side after his impressive displays.

The Ghana international has to contend for the gong with striker Bradd Potts and midfielder Gary Gardner. Bradd Potts have scored twice in the month of March with Gary Gardner a mainstay in the middle.

Kieffer Moore, another striker up for the award has also been terrific also scoring twice. Oli McBurnie, the winner for the month of February is also in line for the award.

