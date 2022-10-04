Andy Yiadom: Reading FC without Ghana defender against high-flyers Norwich tonight

Reading skipper Andy Yiadom has been ruled out of the side's Championship clash against Norwich tonight.

Th 30-year-old is facing spells on the sidelines after he was forced off in the side's win over Huddesrfield Town at the weekend.

The Ghana international is now a major doubt for the against the high-flyers Norwich City on Tuesday (tonight).

Manager Paul Ince is fearing a spell on the sidelines for the full back - who is a key member of the Reading squad.

"Yids (Andy Yiadom) is with the doctor now. We can’t afford to lose him, that’ll be another massive blow to us. We’ll find out the diagnosis tomorrow but it’s not looking good."Ince said.

Yiadom compatriot Abdul Baba Rahman has also been ruled out with a hamstring but is expected to return to full scale training next week as he continues his recovery.

Reading remain third in the Championship table and just three points off top spot following the win over Huddersfield.

