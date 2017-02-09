Andy Yiadom rejoins Barnsley after AFCON experience; set to face Reading on Saturday

Ghana defender Andy Yiadom has rejoined his Championship side Barnsley after playing at the Nations Cup in Gabon.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom says the full back is in contention for Saturday’s Championship trip to Reading.

He said: ''Yids has done a lot of travelling with him and his team-mates having to fly back to Ghana before, then departing back here.

''But he will be training with us today and back in the squad.

''We will have to see how he is. But he is a sensible lad and very professional, so he will give us honest feedback of how he thinks.

''Looking at his training time and minutes, he did not do a lot of minutes. But he played two games which is ideal for us, the last of which was last weekend. It is just probably the right amount of football and a case of assessing him over the next few weeks.''

