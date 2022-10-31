GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Andy Yiadom scores high marks in Reading FC player ratings against Burnley

Published on: 31 October 2022
Ghana defender Andy Yiadom shone in Reading FC's 2-1 loss to Burnley as the Championship leaders snatched a late victory.

After a scoreless first half, the Royals took the lead when Tom Ince latched onto a Yakou Meite flick on and finished calmly.

But their lead lasted only ten minutes before Manuel Benson equalised for the Clarets with a low volley into the bottom corner.

Anass Zaroury popped up at the far post to head home Vitinho's cross to secure three points for Burnley.

Reading captain Yiadom's performance was rated 9 by the club's popular fan website getreading.co.uk.

"Back in the starting eleven after missing the Bristol City win through suspension. Colossal in Reading's defence. Always in the right place at the right time to stop crosses into the box and made an excellent recovery to stop Anass Zaroury going clear through on goal in the first-half," they wrote.

The 30-year-old has made 30 league appearances this season.

 

