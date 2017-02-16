AngloGold Ashanti donates Toyota Pick up and Genset to AshantiGold SC

Mining firm AngloGold Ashanti has presented a double cabin Toyota Pick Up and a state of the art Genset to Ghana Premier League side AshantiGold.

This is to help the operations of the club and to ensure uninterrupted power supply at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

Head of Sustainability at AGA Nana Ampofo Bekoe did the presentation to the club on Wednesday and he tasked the club to adhere strictly to the maintenance culture of the mines and assured them of the support of the board of directors.

AshGold CEO Kudjoe Fianoo said: ''The gesture couldn’t have come in a more appropriate period.''

