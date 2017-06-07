'Angry' Michael Essien backs under-fire Persib Bandung coach Djajang Nurdjaman

Ghana midfielder Michael Essien was left angered by Persib Bandung's 2-0 defeat at Bhayangkara and offered to back under-pressure manager Djajang Nurdjaman.

The future of Nurdjaman is come under the microscope after the latest defeat left them 11th on the table.

Bandung has picked up just two points from their last game to pile more misery on the shoulders of the under-fire manager.

Fans of the West Javan club are enraged by the team's abysmal showing amid pressure on the club's coach.

Indonesia portal Bola.com are reporting Essien stormed out of the team's dressing room after the defeat to Bhayangkara and offered his support to the under-fire manager.

"The coach is a good man."he screamed

Essien has started just two games for the Indonesian side since joining.

By Patrick Akoto

