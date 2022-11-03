Anthony Annan explains why Ghana excelled at 2010 World Cup in South Africa

Former Ghana international Anthony Annan believes that having a strong team and massive South African support contributed to the Black Stars' impressive performance at the 2010 World Cup.

The midfielder was instrumental in the Black Stars' run to the World Cup quarterfinals, becoming only the third African to do so.

Despite missing out on making history by reaching the semi-finals due to Asamoah Gyan's last-minute penalty miss against Uruguay, Annan is still proud of his team's performance in South Africa.

“The World Cup meant a lot to my football career. It’s a dream come true for every football player to represent his country of birth. I was fortunate to get that opportunity in 2010. We had a very strong team.

“We had Stephen Appiah, Kevin-Prince Boateng, Kwadwo Asamoah, Derek Boateng, Sulley Muntari and myself in midfield. We all put up our best in training and in the games and we made the country proud,” he said on Countdown Qatar on TV3.

“I had the belief that we will go far in 2010 because when the team played in Germany in the 2006 World Cup, we saw how far they went. We gave ourselves the target to reach there or go beyond that level. We took things game after game and we were focused and determined to win.”

“The stadium was usually full and whenever an African team was playing, South African fans come in their numbers to support. It was really great and that gave us the courage to play beyond our limits,” he added.

Ghana will compete in their fourth World Cup in Qatar, which will begin on November 20, 2022.

They begin their campaign on November 24 against the Europeans, then play South Korea on November 28 before concluding the group stages on December 2, 2022, against Uruguay.