Anthony Annan late winning strike keeps HJK afloat of Finnish top flight league table

Ghana midfielder Anthony Annan scored the winning goal for HJK Helsinki in their 2-1 win over relegation threatened side HIFK in the Finnish Veikkausliiga at the on Tuesday.

The former Hearts of Oak midfield dynamo was the hero for the Blue and Whites following his late winning goal in front of their boisterous supporters at the Telia 5G-Areena.

Following a cagey first half, HJK took the initiative in 55th minute through Nigerian midfielder Vincent Ovono but the lead lasted for just six minutes as Aleksi Ristola pulled level for the visitors.

However, the hosts sealed the win in the 76th minute when Annan's low drive beat goalkeeper Tomi Maanoja at his near post.

Annan lasted the entire period while compatriot Evans Mensah's joy was cut short in the 32nd after he suffered injury and replaced by Japanese midfielder Atomu Tanaka.

HJK maintain their lead at the top of the standings with 58 points after 26 games.

@Reuben Obodai

