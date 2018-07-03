Anthony Baffoe entreats Asamoah Gyan to help Bernard Mensah settle at Kayserispor

Former Ghana international Anthony Baffoe has urged Asamoah Gyan to help Bernard Mensah to settle at Kayserispor after the midfielder joined the Turkish club on Monday.

Mensah completed a move to Turkish side Kayserispor on Monday on a season long loan to join his fellow countryman Gyan at the Lig 1 outfit.

The 23-year-old joined Kayserispor on a loan deal from Spanish side Atletico Madrid to join Gyan who is an established figure at the club.

Mensah's impressive performances caught the attention of several top clubs but it's Kayserispor who have acted swiftly to acquire the Ghanaian on a season long loan.

Mensah, who has scored one goal in three Ghana appearances, has now joined the Ghana captain at the club which has attracted Baffoe to ask Gyan to help the youngster out.

Good luck @oliver_mens of playing with the Captain @ASAMOAH_GYAN3 please take care of him🙏🏿 https://t.co/8qh6MYPhWW