Anthony Yeboah: Former Frankfurt star blames coach Jupp Heynckes for his exit, says he is a racist 

Ghana legend Anthony Yeboah has finally opened up on why he left Frankfurt to join English side Leeds United.

The two-time Bundesliga top scorer blamed his exit from the club on former manager Jupp Heynckes.

Yeboah was a cult hero at the club scoring 89 goals in 156 appearances in the Bundesliga.

The Frankfurt legend in an interview stated that racism coupled with poor inter-personal relationship with the coach saw him exit the German side.

"It was all about racism," he said when asked about why he left Frankfurt having established himself as a cult hero.

"He knew what he was doing," he referred to Heynckes.

"Why me, Okocha and Maurizio Gaudino? Three foreigners in the team. I remember the time they had to give me the captain, Jupp Heynckes said no, they have to ballot to elect the captain," recollects Yeboah.

"All the players wanted me to be captain and since then he was never happy. He wanted to give the captain to one of the national players. And at the same time, the way he was treating the foreign players, I was not happy because I was the captain of the team.

"And when you tell someone like Jay Jay Okocha, and you refer him as you blacks, I get angry. It's all about racism."

"He told me either he goes or I leave, that was what he told the club," he added.