Antonio Conte confirms Schalke option for returning Ghanaian left-back Baba Rahman

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte called Baba Rahman’s imminent move to Schalke an interesting choice to continue developing after returning from injury.

The 23-year-old is almost at the end of a difficult year where he raptured his A.C.L and damaged his cartilages.

Schalke have never hidden their desire to have him back at least on loan until the end of the season and continue to send men to London to monitor his progress.

Conte who only last week started talking about Rahman has again hinted that he will be willing to allow the Ghanaian return to Germany to join Tedesco’s men.

Conte says on Baba Rahman, who is recovering from a bad injury, that it could be an interesting option for him to continue that on loan at Schalke where he was previously. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 12, 2018

Rahman joined Chelsea in 2015 for an astonishing 21.5 million pounds deal and made 22 appearances for the club before being farmed out on loan.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)