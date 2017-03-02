Apologetic Richard Appiah grovels to Referees Committee of Ghana over foul-mouthed comments after award snub

Class One Referee Richard Appiah has apologised to the Referees Committee of Ghana over the disparaging comments he made after the Premier League Board swerved him to award Haruna Bawa as the Best Assistant Referee for th 2015/16 league season.

Appiah who was deeply dissatisfied with the decision of the PLB and the RCG poured out his frustrations by claiming the two bodies were biased in their decision.

He claimed he officiated more matches than the eventual winner, was a senior referee as well as being nominated for the award on three consecutive occasions but swerved on all counts.

However, in a sober and apologetic stance, Appiah who has been neglected by the RCG and has not been handed any game this season has called on the PLB and the RCG to spare him and pardon him for his comments.

"I am human and bound to commit errors. I apologise for the comments I made after the awards and pledge it won't happen again.

"I am someone who does not hesitate to talk about something because of my love and passion for its development and progress. I never meant to denigrate the PLB or the RCG because I didn't win the award. I did that because I felt we really need to improve our system," Appiah told Sikka FM.

"I withdraw my comments and apologise for the inconvenience I caused them," he added.

Appiah has been an assistant referee in the Ghana Premier League over a five-year period and is hailed as one of the best in the country.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

