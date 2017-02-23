"Apologetic" Tom Strand reveals he abandoned Medeama to attend to pressing family issues

But the 34-year-old has revealed he left the club to solve help his family solve a fiscal problem.

The Swedish went missing after the side's 3-1 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in an embarrassing episode which gained international attention.

Strand made the headlines after he deserted the club while on a CAF Confederation Cup assignment with the club in South Africa.

“I had private issues that were financial so I had to go home [Sweden] and help my wife and my kid to solve these problems," he told Kumasi-based Ultimate FM

“I had a discussion with Medeama that I needed to have a break and go back home to Sweden and fix this problem…” he explained.

“But at that moment, it was like they didn’t have time for that and I can understand them because we were in the middle of an important assignment. I understand that they didn’t want me to leave but I had to leave because it was a question of do or die.

“I’m not proud of what I did but it was a necessary situation.

“It was a matter of life… yes it was a very critical situation for me, a private thing that I don’t want to discuss on radio. But sometimes, you need to do what you need to do,” he intimated.

Strand has confirmed his desire to return to his former club while opening his door for other opportunities.