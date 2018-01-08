APOLOGY and RETRACTION for report on Sports Cul and Dr Kwaku Ofosu-Asare

Two articles that ran on our website on 18th April 2017 and 18th September, 2017 titled “Was Sports Cul Ghana Limited’s mouth-water $44m cash support for local clubs a scam”?” and “Was Sports Cul $44m financial package for Ghana Football a scam as office miraculously vanishes?” respectively failed to meet our editorial standards have been retracted.

The two articles along with the accompanying pictures have been removed from our website and we apologize for harm it caused Dr Kwaku Ofosu-Asare, Sports Cul Ghana Limited and our readers.

We deeply regret the errors and exaggerations in what we wrote, and we are very sorry for having caused significant offence and for the ways it negatively impacted him both personally and professionally.

We accept without reservation that the contents of the piece were defamatory and falsely portrayed Sports Cul and Dr Kwaku Ofosu-Asare in a way that is entirely inconsistent with their genuine vision and desire of supporting Ghana football to grow.

The piece should never have been published and at no stage represented the views of this website. In withdrawing the article we offer Dr Ofosu-Asare and Sports Cul an unreserved apology as does the author Mr Sheikh Toufik.

When people who read and respect this website told us they don’t recognize Dr Ofosu-Asare and Sports Cul Ghana Limited in our description, it signalled a failure of empathy and imagination on our part, and it is time to take a step back.

It is a matter of public record that Dr Ofosu-Asare is a man of unblemished character and would not support or join an organisation that would not uphold such tenets.

As a human institution, every mistake is a learning opportunity.

This error has raised our consciousness to the importance of thoroughly vetting all our sources, in every instance.

Thank you.

Editor

Ghanasoccernet.com

