Stephen Appiah plays down Ivory Coast power ahead of potential explosive AFCON quarter-final clash with Ghana

Published on: 22 January 2017
Ivory Coast are different from this year's tournament

Ghana legend Stephen Appiah believes Ghana can triumph over Ivory Coast in an explosive clash with the possibility of the two sides meeting in the quarter-final of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars eased into the the quarter-final on Saturday when beating Mali 1-0 while the Elephants have struggled to glitter so far in the tournament.

The Elephants made heavy work of DR Congo to snatch a 2-2 draw on Friday, leaving the central African top of Group C.

Having drawn their first game, the Ivorians are likely to pick up the group's second place which means they will meet the winner of Group D currently led by Ghana.

A draw for the Black Stars in their last match against Egypt on Wednesday and a second place finish for the Ivorians means the two finalists in the last tournament will clash in the quarter-final.

Appiah does not believe the hype around defending Afcon champions Ivory Coast insisting the verve that characterised the Ivorians' win in 2015 is largely absent at the current tournament in Gabon.

"Ivory Coast have never played as a team but individually they are very good on the field," Appiah said in Accra.

"Collectively they are not good as people want them to play, but their brilliance at the individual level saw them through to win the last Afcon. I think they have to put their self interest down and play collectively."

The Elephants beat Ghana to win the 2015 edition after 23 years of not doing so. Their last group game against Morocco is now a must win, should they advance to the next stage.

  • Nii says:
    January 22, 2017 07:52 am
    I find this coincidence very interesting. In 1992 we lost the final to Ivory coast after a marathon penalty shootout. The following afcon in 1994 , we had already qualified for the quarter finals by the time we played our last group match against Senegal. Drawing that match would have meant placing second in the group and avoiding Ivory Coast(the team that beat us in the previous final) in the quarter finals. We won by a late goal from Prince Polley, went on to win the group and met Ivory Coast in the quarter finals. We lost 2-1 and were eliminated. We lost the last afcon in 2015 to Ivory Coast after a marathon penalty shootout. We are already in the quarterfinals even before playing our last group game. By the time we will be playing against Egypt in our last group game, we would know how Ivory Coast's group ended. Are we going to play to avoid them this early with history at the back of our minds? Just wondering.
  • Kobby Stryder says:
    January 22, 2017 09:20 am
    I prefer we rather meet Ivory coast than DR Congo. DR Congo is a team n play together locally. They r the current CHAN trophy holders n r too quick... This Ghana team is not as fast as we use to be. Slow but sure with lots of experience. Playing Ivory Coast is nothing but vengeance. Trust the boys to play it as tho it was the finals all over again. I hope we meet them coz they play with individual talents not as a team. N it will be good for our ranking too...we have fallen too deep.
  • Kobby Stryder says:
