APSU 96 , SANTA 96, MOBA 96 Clash In Annual Christmas Soccer Fiesta On December 23

Old students of Saint Augustine College, Adisadel College and Mfantsipim School will renew their rivalry when they face off in the annual soccer gala on Saturday, December 23.

The three schools will engage themselves in a football match at the Dzorwulu astro-turf pitch.

After years of completion, the three groups made up of class of 1996 will still jostle out to secure the bragging rights.

The activity will also be used to mark the end of a busy year, hence, will have old friends and pals re-uniting.

Saint Augustine College, Adisadel College and Mfantsipim School remains three of the renowned second cycle institutions in the country

Saint Augustine’s will parade Stars like Lawyer Bahani, Star FM’s Tony Bebli, Multimedia’s Charles Narh, Business consultant Stephen Abebrebese, former SP Anthony Awuku et al.

Sister schools like Holychild, Wesley Girls, Holy Child and Mfantsiman Girls will grace the occasion which will see some dancing competition alongside some rice and shito eating competition.

