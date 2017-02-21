Argentine and Barcelona super star Lionel Messi to visit Egypt today

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi will visit Egypt today as part of a health campaign to fight Hepatitis C.

KingFut reports that he Barcelona player was expected to visit Cairo last Wednesday, but a statement was issued by the sponsoring company stating that Messi would remain with his club after their scathing loss at the hands of PSG in the Champions League.

The campaign, which is coordinated by Egypt’s Health and Tourism ministries, aims to encourage Hepatitis C patients to seek treatment in Egypt because it is reportedly cheaper and more effective.

Messi was first scheduled to come to Egypt in December last year, but his visit was postponed due to the Cairo cathedral bombing.

Source: Africanfootball.com

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)