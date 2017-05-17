Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Arsenal fans take to twitter to berate Andre Ayew after shocking miss against Liverpool

Published on: 17 May 2017
Arsenal fans have taken to social media in their droves after Andre Ayew’s shocking miss for West Ham against Liverpool.

The Gunners need Jurgen Klopp’s team to drop points in the battle for the top four but they currently lead courtesy of Daniel Sturridge’s goal.

However, the teams could have gone in level at the break had Ayew scored from point-blank range.

The Ghanaian was in the right position on the stroke of half-time following Manuel Lanzini’s corner but he somehow missed when it looked easier to score.

Ayew was unmarked as the ball found its way to him at the back post but he struck the post from two yards before hitting the post again when the ball bounced back into his path.

It was an incredible miss and it certainly left all Arsenal fans in disbelief.

