Arsenal are completely different without 'glue' Thomas Partey - Darren Bent

Former England striker Darren Bent has emphasised the importance of Thomas Partey to Arsenal, saying he is like a glue that holds the team together and that without the Ghanaian, the Gunners look completely different.

According to the former Sunderland star, the midfielder is one of four players who are crucial to Arsenal's surprise title bid.

"My top four at Arsenal would be Ramsdale, Saliba, Partey who’s the glue, and then Gabriel Jesus. But Thomas Partey, when he’s not in that midfield, they look completely different,” Bent said on TalkSPORT.

"Then you’re asking Xhaka to play a role he doesn’t want to play. He wants the licence to go forward, get involved and score. When Partey’s not involved he can’t do that. He is the most important player at that club."

Arsenal star Thomas Partey produced another man-of-the-match performance as he led the Gunners back to the top of the Premier League table with a win over Chelsea on Sunday.

Gabriel's close-range finish ensured that Arsenal beat Chelsea 1-0 to reclaim first place after losing it on Sunday following Manchester City's late win over Fulham at the Etihad.

Thomas Partey was a key figure in Arsenal's victory. In many ways, his pitch-perfect defensive midfield performance demonstrated why he is such an important part of why this team is top of the league.

Anchored the Arsenal midfield brilliantly, snuffing out any Chelsea threat and playing the ball through the lines to get his team up the field.

His performance on Sunday afternoon earned him a 9/10 rating from several UK websites, and social media users praised his masterclass once more.

The Ghana international has performed at a high level this season while remaining injury-free, and he is expected to carry that form to Qatar for the World Cup.

He is part of the preliminary squad and will almost certainly make the final list, which will face Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in Group H.