Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta praises Eddie Nketiah for his scoring form in Europa League

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has praised England-born Ghanaian forward Eddie Nketiah following his goalscoring display in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

The Spanish trainer believes the 23-year-old has the quality to be starter for the Gunners and also as a finisher in front of goal.

Nketiah got his second goal in back-to-back Europa League games as he pounced a rebound after Kieran Tierney hit the post as Arsenal dismantle Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt.

The 23-year-old is looking for his first start in the Premier League this season, but Arteta is elated by Nketiah's attitude on and off the field.

"Eddie's work rate, his attitude and his application is phenomenal, and he has a natural ability," Arteta said.

"I’m really happy to have him in the team. He has the quality to play as a starter and as a finisher."

Rob Holding doubled the lead for the Gunners before Portuguese midfielder Fabio Vieira sealed the victory at the Emirates Stadium.

"I’m really happy with the win: six points now, with a clean sheet, and the way we attacked the box," Arteta said.

"In the final third, I think we looked really dangerous and the goals we scored were good.

"But in general I think we lacked a bit of connection between the players; too many simple things, too many giveaways. We’ve weren’t that consistent throughout the game.

"A lot of players haven’t played a lot of minutes together and you could feel that in their understanding what to do and when to do it."