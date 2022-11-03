Arsenal captain Martin Odergaard names Partey as the best African player he has played with

Arsenal captain Martin Odergaard is full of praise for teammate Thomas Partey.

The Norwegian midfielder picks Partey above any other African teammate he had had, insisting the Ghanaian player is underrated.

Partey has been pivotal to Arsenal's outstanding campaign this season, helping the Gunners to top of the table after 12 matches.

"I would say Thomas Partey for sure," Odergaard told Super Sport TV in an interview. "I think he's an amazing player.

"The job he does, sometimes you don't see, and it is so important for us; he gives me and the other players a lot of freedom because he is always there to protect us and win balls, and also on the ball he is great to find that pass between the lines. It's great to play with him."

Partey joined Arsenal in the summer of 2020 from Spanish outfit Atletico Madrid but took time to settle due to niggling injuries.

This season, the 29-year-old has scored two goals in nine Premier League games for Arsenal.