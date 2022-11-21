Arsenal legend praises ‘important’ Thomas Partey as Gunners fight for Premier League title

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has heaped praise on Thomas Partey, claiming that the Gunners' title ambitions are heavily reliant on the holding midfielder's form and fitness.

Manchester City suffered a shock defeat in their final Premier League match before the six-week break for the 2022 World Cup, and Arsenal took full advantage with a comfortable victory on the road against Wolves to extend their lead at the top of the table to five points.

Arsenal's only Premier League defeat this season came against Manchester United, a game Partey missed due to a thigh injury, highlighting how important his role in the Arsenal team will be to any sustained success in the second half of the season.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Parlour said: "I think [Thomas] Partey has been so important. If Arsenal are going to go anywhere near trying to win a title, he’s got to stay fit because last season, he had so many injuries.

“But he’s been real instrumental in that midfield, just keeping it ticking over, very efficient player, can get around the pitch, very mobile."

The 29-year-old will represent Ghana at the World Cup, where he is expected to play a leading role for the Black Stars who face Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.