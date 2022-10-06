Arsenal manager hints Thomas Partey won’t be rested ahead of Liverpool game

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has hinted that Thomas Partey will play against Bodo/Glimt despite the Gunners facing Liverpool in an important Premier League clash this weekend.

The Ghana international recovered in time to play in the North London Derby against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

He scored a stunning opening goal in Arsenal's 3-1 victory over their bitter rivals at the Emirates.

Given his injury record, some supporters may have preferred to see the 29-year-old rested in Thursday night's Europa League match against Bodo/Glimt ahead of Liverpool's visit on Sunday.

However, Arteta has hinted that this may not be the case because he wants the Black Stars deputy captain to play regularly.

"[Partey] hasn’t had the consistency over the past few months, obviously with the injuries he’s been through," Arteta said as quoted by the Arsenal website. "He’s been in and out and he did it – a big performance like that [against Tottenham].

"He contributed to the team in an exceptional way and we are really happy with his performance. He’s looking fine. He needs to play regularly and find consistency at that level."

Partey might get minutes on Thursday night in preparation for the top-tier assignment against the Reds.