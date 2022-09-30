Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confirms Thomas Partey's availability for Tottenham clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey will be in the squad for the North London derby against Tottenham.

Partey was withdrawn from Ghana's starting line up for the friendly against Brazil and later excused to travel back to London due to pains he felt before the game.

The Ghana international was further assessed by Arsenal and will make the team for Saturday's lunch time game at the Emirates.

"They are part of the team," he said when asked of Partey, Kieran Tierney and Oleksandr Zichenko.

"I think what we all want is the best for the player. Protect the welfare of the players for sure, have them in the right mindset, have them ready physically to play for the club and the best to do it is with good communication and honesty and transparency. With Scotland that’s the case for sure," he added.

Partey was just making a return from a month long injury after featuring in the 3-0 win over Brentford.