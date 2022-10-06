Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta makes important Thomas Partey decision ahead of Liverpool clash

Thomas Partey was not used in the Europa League on Thursday, as manager Mikel Arteta rested the Arsenal midfielder ahead of the match against Liverpool.

The Ghanaian was on the bench as Arsenal cruised to a 3-0 win at the Emirates, vaulting to the top of Group A.

Arteta, who had hinted that Partey would play, decided not to use the midfielder in preparation for the Liverpool match.

Given Partey's injury history, it's a wise decision. The Black Stars deputy captain recently recovered from a thigh injury.

Even last week, he had to pass a late fitness test to play in the north London derby against Tottenham, in which he scored a spectacular goal.

Arteta's decision indicates that he is not taking any chances with Partey. Partey is a vital member of the Spaniard's setup, and they cannot afford to lose him.

Arsenal host Liverpool on Sunday, hoping to extend their remarkable run in the Premier League this season.

Arsenal, who lost their first big test against Manchester United, are looking for a win against Liverpool to establish themselves as genuine title contenders.

Unless there is a last-minute injury, the 29-year-old will start.