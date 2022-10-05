GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 05 October 2022
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reveals what he needs from Thomas Partey

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is pleased with Thomas Partey's current form and wants him to keep it up.

Partey impressed after passing a late fitness test to play in the north London derby last weekend.

The 29-year-old scored a stunning goal as the Premier League leaders defeated city rivals Tottenham 3-1 at the Emirates.

Partey is expected to make his firs Europa League appearance of the season on Thursday when Arsenal hosts Norwegian side FK Bod/Glimt.

Speaking ahead of the game, Arteta said: "He [Thomas Partey] is looking fine. He just needs to play regularly and consistently at that level,"

The Black Stars deputy captain has made five appearances this season. He missed three weeks because of a thigh problem.

 

