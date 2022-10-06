Arsenal manager reacts to Thomas Partey's form ahead of Bodo/Glimt clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has expressed delight in Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey's form ahead of their Europa League clash against Bodo/Glimt on Thursday.

The midfielder netted a stunner in the North London derby against Tottenham following his return from injury.

Arteta also took the opportunity to clarify his earlier comments about the midfielder which was misinterpreted.

The Spanish while praising Partey for churning out top performances despite his injury troubles, was interpreted as referring his problems to personal issues.

“Well obviously that he hasn't had the consistency in the past few months, with the injuries that he's been through," he said at a presser.

“He's been in and out. With a big performance like that he contributed to the team in an exceptional way and we're really happy with his performance," he added.

Thomas Partey is expected to start Arsenal Europa League clash against Bodo/Glimt at the Emirates on Thursday night.