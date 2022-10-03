Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka enjoying ‘great relationship’ with Thomas Partey

Swiss star Granit Xhaka praised his midfield partner Thomas Partey for his outstanding performance following Arsenal's north London derby win over Tottenham.

Both midfielders scored in Arsenal's 3-1 victory, but Partey's strike was spectacular. The 29-year-old curled a stunning strike from the edge of the box.

Partey's goal had been coming in many ways. After two years of watching the Ghanaian sky shots from the edge of the box he finally netted with his 65th attempt.

"Thomas [Partey] and me have a great relationship," Xhaka said.

"He is a lovely guy with a lot of quality and you can see that week by week."

"I am so happy to have him close to me and you can see results on the pitch."

Arsenal remain top of the Premier League thanks to the win.