Arsenal star Thomas Partey produced another man-of-the-match performance as he led the Gunners back to the top of the Premier League table with a win over Chelsea on Sunday.

Gabriel's close-range finish ensured that Arsenal beat Chelsea 1-0 to reclaim first place after losing it on Sunday following Manchester City's late win over Fulham at the Etihad.

Thomas Partey was a key figure in Arsenal's victory. In many ways, his pitch-perfect defensive midfield performance demonstrated why he is such an important part of why this team is top of the league.

Anchored the Arsenal midfield brilliantly, snuffing out any Chelsea threat and playing the ball through the lines to get his team up the field.

His performance on Sunday afternoon earned him a 9/10 rating from several UK websites, and social media users praised his masterclass once more.

The 29-year-old has been the heart and soul of Arsenal, who are silently answering all questions about their title challenge.

The Ghana international has performed at a high level this season while remaining injury-free, and he is expected to carry that form to Qatar for the World Cup.

He is part of the preliminary squad and will almost certainly make the final list, which will face Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in Group H.