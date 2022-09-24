Arsenal star Thomas Partey to miss Ghana clash against Nicaragua

Thomas Partey is set to miss Ghana clash with Nicaragua on Tuesday because of an injury scare.

Ghanasoccernet can report Partey is leaving Ghana camp and will return to London where he will be assessed by Arsenal’s medical team after missing Friday’s game against Brazil.

Partey, who recently recovered from a thigh problem, was in the starting lineup but was withdrawn after he felt uncomfortable during warmup.

He was replaced by Spain-based Baba Iddrisu, but Partey’s absence was felt as Brazilians comfortably beat Ghana 3-0 in Le Havre.

Partey has been granted permission to travel back to London to be assessed by Arsenal’s doctors who have been in contact with Ghana medical team since the midfielder reported to Black Stars camp in France.

Ghana have excused Partey from the Nicaragua game and he is preparing to bid goodbye to his compatriots.

Black Stars are expected in Spain latest Monday to wrap up preparations for their second match of this international window.

Ghana will be looking for a convincing win against minnows to bounce back from Friday’s humbling defeat against five-time world champions.

Ghana coach Otto Addo is expected to drop players who underwhelmed against Brazil after admitting to a wrong system in the first half which Brazil dominated and scored all their goals.