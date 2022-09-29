Mikel Arteta is becoming 'increasingly concerned' about Thomas Partey's fitness issues, so Arsenal are set to rekindle their interest in Aston Villa enforcer Douglas Luiz.
The Gunners failed in a last-minute bid to sign the Brazilian midfielder, who has less than a year left on his current deal at Villa Park, with Aston Villa rejecting a number of deadline day bids.
However, Luiz, who has started just two Premier League games for Steven Gerrard's side this season, is expected to be pursued by Arsenal once the transfer window reopens in January, according to The Sun.
It is said that the Gunners are ready to launch a fresh bid to land the 24-year-old.
Arsenal, on the other hand, are no longer willing to pay as much as they were for Luiz in the summer, and consider a £15m package to be a'more than reasonable' offer for the midfield enforcer.
Aston Villa have refused to extend Luiz's contract, which could play a role in convincing the Midlands club to do business in the January transfer window, which will be their final chance to cash in on the nine-cap star.
The Gunners' attempts to rekindle a deal come in the wake of a new injury setback for Partey, who was withdrawn from the Ghana squad due to play Brazil during the international break at the eleventh hour due to knee discomfort.
Partey has been plagued by injuries since joining Arsenal in 2020, and he has already missed half of Arsenal's eight games this season.
Although Arsenal are 'hopeful' that the 29-year-latest old's problem isn't too serious, Arteta is now determined to strengthen his midfield options in the New Year to ensure Arsenal don't fade away after a strong start to the season.
Queen's cause of death was old age as certificate also confirms the exact time she died - and whether senior family members managed to get to Balmoral in timeTHE QUEEN
BREAKING: Girl, 11, mauled by out-of-control dog and left with life-changing injuries in attackDOGS
Young mum dies suddenly after taking cocaine in 'one-off' decision leaving family reelingINQUESTS
House sales COLLAPSE after banks pull mortgage offers - as market meltdown continuesMORTGAGES
Harry Redknapp didn't read £15million contract clause which cost him the England jobHARRY REDKNAPP
'ARE YOU ASHAMED?' Nine car crash moments as Liz Truss's excruciating radio grilling on economic disaster branded 'biggest debacle for leader in 800 years'LIZ TRUSS
Mum-of-13 becomes gran at just 36 after being pregnant at same time as daughterPREGNANCY
Harry and Meghan 'desperate to edit Netflix show and memoir' after Queen’s deathPRINCE HARRY
This Morning's Holly and Phil shocked at Gino D'Acampo's X-rated suggestion to callerTHIS MORNING
How to protect your money as Bank of England warns UK is ALREADY in recessionRECESSION
Pregnant Kelly Osbourne defends decision not to breastfeed after judgement from familyKELLY OSBOURNE
Man found dead in luxury university halls as police probe Freshers Week murderMURDER