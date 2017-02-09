Arsenal tracking Napoli's Ghanaian wunderkind Abdallah Basit

English giants Arsenal could launch an audacious bid to sign Ghanaian midfield gem Abdallah Basit from Italian side Napoli, according to reports.

The 17-year-old central midfielder has overly impressed Gunners scouts who have tracked his performance for the Primavera side of Gli Azzurri.

Basit's precocity and intelligence in midfield has earned him comparison to Ghana legend Michael Essien who excelled in England with Chelsea.

The youngster is owned by Carpi but they have farmed him out to Napoli for the current campaign.

Arsenal are keen to ship him to the Emirates Stadium where they believe he can progress through the club's youth ranks and hit the skies.

