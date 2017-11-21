ArthurLegacy Sports hails impact of clients Orji Okwonkwo and Godfred Donsah in Bologna win

Ghanaian agency ArthurLegacy Sports is celebrating two of their clients Orji Okonkwo and Godfred Donsah who scored for Bologan in their Serie A win at Hellas Verona on Monday night.

OKonkwo, a nigerian striker, came off the bench to level the scoring for his side with at 2-2 with a header in the 74th minute.

Winger Simone Verdi picked the ball up on the right and cut onto his left foot, before curling a perfect cross in for Okwonkwo to head past Nicolas to put his side on terms.

Bologna weren’t satisfied with that though, and they took the lead just two minutes later.

Godfred Donsah turned inside Marco Fossati, and was allowed far too much time to pick his spot and fire a low shot into the far corner.

Monday Night Football saw 2 of our players score in #VeronaBologna #SerieA - Orji Okwonkwo 74' & Godfred Donsah 76'. Congrats!! pic.twitter.com/R72AASQQ6W — ArthurLegacy Sports (@ArthurLegacy) November 21, 2017

