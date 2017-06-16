Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

AS Roma chasing Sassuolo’s Alfred Duncan to replace Totti

Published on: 16 June 2017
Ghanaian Alfred Duncan

Italian giants AS Roma are still pushing to sign Ghana and Sassuolo midfielder Alfred Duncan to replace departed legend Francesco Totti.

Duncan has been in fine form since leaving Inter Milan two seasons ago and his signature has become one of the most sort after this summer.

Duncan quality and features would complement perfectly the midline Giallorossi, explosiveness doing his best weapon.

According to reports in Italy Sassuolo will listen to offers in the region of 10-12 million euros.

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment
  • Nii-Bi says:
    June 16, 2017 05:09 pm
    That gentleman really need attention. Our best midfielder now and some few days to come. If only he will be giving the same equal opportunity like Jordan, Badu, etc, and co, he will be a big thing for the mother Ghana.

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations