AS Roma chasing Sassuolo’s Alfred Duncan to replace Totti

Italian giants AS Roma are still pushing to sign Ghana and Sassuolo midfielder Alfred Duncan to replace departed legend Francesco Totti.

Duncan has been in fine form since leaving Inter Milan two seasons ago and his signature has become one of the most sort after this summer.

Duncan quality and features would complement perfectly the midline Giallorossi, explosiveness doing his best weapon.

According to reports in Italy Sassuolo will listen to offers in the region of 10-12 million euros.

