AS Roma must cough up €20million to sign Anderlecht star Frank Acheampong

Italian side AS Roma must fork out €20million to prize away talented Ghana and Anderlecht winger Frank Acheampong, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.

Acheampong, 23, has been linked with a move to the Giallorossi following a breakthrough career with the Belgian giants.

Roma have kept tabs on the Ghana international who has overly impressed for the side this season.

Manager Luciano Spalletti is a key admirer of the Ghanaian and has told the Italian outfit to get him in the summer.

The former Ghana Under-20 star played for the Black Stars at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations where the team finished fourth.

AC Milan tried to sign the speedy wideman in 2014 but he chose to stay in Belgium to continue with his development.

