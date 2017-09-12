Asamah Gyan: Only God can retire me from the Black Stars

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has admitted that the Black Stars is going through difficult time but that will not force him into premature retirement.

Following the Black Stars poor performance against Congo in the Word Cup qualifier at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, many advocates of the team has called for some of the old guards to be sidelined including Asamoah Gyan.

But the 31-year-old Kayserispor forward says he will not succumb to the pressure as only God will determine when his time with the team is up.

"In this world, things are obvious and it happens in every institution but I know I won't play the national team till the end of my life so I will one-day say goodbye to the nation," Gyan told Angel FM

"My records for the national team can't be erased, yes it can't be erased and no one can retire me from the national is only God and time.

Asamoah is Ghana's all-time top scorer after scoring his 50th goal against Ethiopia two months ago.

