Asamoah buys house in Milan as Inter Milan switch report intensifies

Juventus midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has acquired a house in Milan ahead of his imminent move to Inter Milan, according to Gazzetta dello sport.

The 29-year-old is reported to have agreed a three-year deal to join Serie A giants Inter Milan ahead of the summer transfer window.

Asamoah, who can also play in midfield, will be out of contract on June 30 and it appears he has not agreed on a renewal with the Turin-based side.

And according to one of the biggest tabloids in Italy, Gazzetta dello sport, the former Udinese ace has bought a house in the Italian city as his impending move to the Nerazzurri draws closer.

Asamoah's rather fine career has been ravaged by recurrent injuries, largely affecting his influence in the Juventus team.

