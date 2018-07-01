Asamoah Gyan begins pre-season training with Kayserispor

Ghana forward Asamoah Gyan has commenced pre-season training with Kayserispor ahead of the forthcoming Turkish Supalig campaign.

The 32-year-old joined Kayserispor on a two year deal with the option to extend for another year at the start of last season.

However, the former Sunderland hitman failed to establish himself in the side after battling persistent injuries - limiting him to just 9 appearances in all competitions.

Gyan will be hoping to bounce back strongly as he was one of the players to report on the first day of their pre-season training.