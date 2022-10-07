Asamoah Gyan challenges Black Stars must improve before World Cup

Asamoah Gyan has admitted that the Black Stars are not in top form heading into the World Cup and has challenged them to improve.

The former captain is concerned about the team's recent performance, lamenting their lack of chance creation, which he believes will hurt their chances in Qatar.

In late September, the Black Stars played two pre-World Cup friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua, winning one and losing one.

The performances in the two games left a lot to be desired, with many dismissing Ghana's chances of qualifying from Group H, which also includes Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

Prior to that, Ghana defeated Madagascar 3-0, drew with the Central African Republic, suffered a crushing defeat to Japan, and then beat Chile on penalties in the Kirin Cup.

"In the last six games played, Black Stars have struggled to create any meaningful chances and it is frustrating," he told Kumasi-based Kessben FM.

"It is better to create chances and fail to convert them but in our case, we are not creating at all.

"The players must be bold and take the risk because this is the World Cup and you must be ready for the risk," he added.

Ghana will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.