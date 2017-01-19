Asamoah Gyan says its frustrating to go 35 years without winning the AFCON

Black stars skipper Asamoah Gyan is frustrated the team has not been able to emerge winners of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the last 35 years.

“Personally I do worry a lot, even now that I am leading the team. It’s quite frustrating having this group of quality players and not taking anything home,” he said in an interview.

Ghana won four AFCON titles between 1963 and 1982, but has since failed to add to them. Asamoah Gyan, who is making his 6th AFCON tournament appearance, after making his debut in 2008 when Ghana hosted, says he is honoured to still be involved in the tournament after such a long time, but says he is more discontent at not winning the trophy after so many attempts.

“I feel blessed, because it’s not easy playing six AFCON tournaments. I still feel strong despite recent injuries which have slowed me down a bit.”

“It is frustrating but we will try and make sure we carry the cup home. It is however too early to be talking about winning the trophy.”

“We just have to be more composed to do what we do best, that’s winning games and we will see what happens.” Gyan is currently tied with Rev. Osei Kofi and Andre Ayew as Ghana’s all time leading scorer in the AFCON and is just a goal away from breaking that record.

