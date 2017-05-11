Asamoah Gyan claims lots of offers as contract with Chinese side SIPG set to expire

Asamoah Gyan claims there are a lot of clubs after his signature as his contract with Shanghai SIPG expires in July this year.

The Ghana captain has been on loan at UAE giants Al Ahli where he failed to meet expectations because of injuries.

Gyan has managed to score five goals in 13 league appearances which includes eight starts and been substituted on five times.

The 31-year-old has been able to complete a full match on two occasions.

It looks like Shanghai SIPG will not exorcise an option on Gyan's two-year deal signed in July 2015.

But the former Sunderland striker says he is being chased by an awful lot of clubs but refused to disclose their identities.

''Now I have a lot of options,'' he said.

''I do not want to mention names, but there is a lot on the table. I will decide at the end of the season.''

