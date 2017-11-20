Asamoah Gyan claims Real Madrid wanted to sign him after superb form at Sunderland

Asamoah Gyan has revealed he was sought after by Real Madrid during his successful spell at English Premier League side Sunderland seven years ago.

Gyan had purple-patch form at the 2010 FIFA World Cup finals in South Africa before signing for the Black Cats.

He went on to become their key man as he banged in the goals and emerged the club's top scorers.

The Ghana captain claims his performance attracted clubs like Liverpool, Tottenham and Real Madrid.

Surprisingly, Sunderland loaned him to UAE giants Al Ain- a move which was later made permanent.

Gyan told Rokerreport: ''I felt like the club wanted to do business at that time rather than have the player. There was some interest in me the January beforehand; Liverpool, Tottenham and even talk of Real Madrid, but I was playing well and when you play well naturally clubs are interested in you - but I didn’t expect the club to let me go the way they did

''When Al Ain made the offer, Sunderland came to me and told me it was a loan deal for one season and I think the fee they were offering blew their minds considering it was only a loan deal. They were looking at the figures.

''At that time I was the lead man at the club, and they were letting me go on loan? I didn’t understand it. I was the lead striker and they were just letting me go on loan. I was just thinking it should be a permanent deal, or nothing else.''

