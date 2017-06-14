Asamoah Gyan confirms date for Kwadwo Asamoah's Ghana return

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan believes Juventus playmaker Kwadwo Asamoah will return to the Black Stars by the next time call-ups are made to the senior national team in August.

This means the talented midfielder will be available for Ghana in August when they take on Congo in the 2018 World Cup qualifier.

This comes after Gyan met Asamoah at an event in Accra on Tuesday when the midfielder announced that he will return to the Black Stars in the coming days.

The playmaker has been out of the national team after undergoing some serious surgeries over some troubling knee injuries.

The injuries kept him out of action for about three years but has regained his fitness and helped Juventus to reach the final of the UEFA Champions League.

Since then several unsuccessful efforts were made by previous coach Avram Grant to bring Asamoah back to the Black Stars.

The Ghana FA management have also contacted the Ghana player over his return but they were also unsuccessful.

Asmaoah says he is now ready to return to the Black Stars and Gyan has confirmed having a conversation over his return.

"I met Kwadwo at an event yesterday and we had a conversation about his return to the Black Stars, Gyan told Hot FM on Wednesday.

"I am highly hopeful that by the next time a squad is called for the Black Stars he will be part of it. I am highly convinced.

"He will be a useful addition to the Black Stars squad."

Asamoah has not played for Ghana since the 2014 World Cup defeat to Portugal after a series of injuries. He has been back at club level for two years, but has so far held off on a return to the national team.

Asamoah's absence has been a difficult puzzle for the Ghana Football Association to solve.

The player admits he met previous coach Avram Grant and GFA president Kwesi Nyantekyi over a potential return last year, but then turned down the chance to play at the 2017 Nations Cup.

Asmaoah's return to the Black Stars will add to the newfound spirit in the team under new coach Kwesi Appiah.

The 2014 World Cup anger against the Black Stars has disappeared resulting in their 5-0 thrashing of Ethiopia on Sunday in the start of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Asamoah's return will further boost the fans' confidence in the Black Stars who have already revived the spirit of the team resulting in a blistering display on Sunday in front of a capacity crowd in Kumasi.

